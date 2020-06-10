I’m writing in response to Robert Klowas’ June 3 letter about the current protests against racism and police brutality.
Mr. Klowas should consider coming to a protest, wearing a mask and listening to the organizers and speakers at the Portland protests. Anybody who can’t make it in person should find other ways to listen.
Listen to the people saying that this isn’t just about “one incident,” but about ongoing systemic racism in Maine and across the country. Listen to the Black people who are asking to be heard, to leave up a memorial for George Floyd and to talk to city officials about systemic racism. Just start listening.
These protests are driven and supported by people who share the values Mr. Klowas upholds of saving lives, particularly Black lives, which have been devalued and tossed aside for so long in Maine and across the country.
Sophie Janeway
Portland
