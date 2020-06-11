Yarmouth Town Council candidate Tom Romano has put the YC logo on his campaign signs. The logo represents the Yarmouth Schools and should not be used in a political campaign. Residents who I have spoken with are either under the impression that this candidate is endorsed by the schools, or that this candidate is trying to make it appear as if he has been endorsed by the schools – and is engaging in less-than-transparent politics – not a quality desirable in a town councilor.

The logo was used without the knowledge or consent of Superintendent Andrew Dolloff, who is looking into the matter. School Committee Chair Anne Fleming, who is running for re-election, confirmed that the School Committee does not endorse candidates. Yarmouth’s town clerk explained that Yarmouth does not have a policy regarding logo usage on campaign signs; the issue is between the owner and user. I have not yet heard from Fleming, who owns the logo.

Romano expressed surprise with this issue. He shared that he used the YC to show his support for Yarmouth and Yarmouth Schools. We agreed that the lack of a policy regarding logo usage is problematic whether one leans politically left or right.

The Yarmouth School Committee and Town Council must immediately convene and address this issue, as it will have a direct impact on our July 14 election. Romano and all future potential candidates will benefit from clear policies addressing this issue.

The signs must be altered or removed.

Sarah Norsworthy

Yarmouth

