Despite Maine voters affirming in not one, but two separate, free and fair election referendums that ranked-choice voting should be the method by which our elections are conducted, former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin and his wealthy backers are attempting to use their money to subvert the will of the voting public.

The new anti-ranked-choice voting ballot initiative, funded by dark money groups and administered by out-of-state consultants and signature gatherers, is a naked attempt to end-run two decisive votes and stall the use of ranked-choice voting in the upcoming general presidential election. This is a shameful tactic, which ignores the desires of Mainers and attempts to buy back unearned and undeserved political power with cash from special interests.

Enough is enough. Mainers don’t want a third vote in five years on the same question. We’ve already wasted time and taxpayer dollars relitigating what should have been a closed issue after the first winning majority vote.

Please think before you sign this petition, and ask your friends and family to do the same.

Michael Cambareri

Portland

