A Biddeford woman is facing several charges after Portland police say she used her car as a battering ram, striking a police car and three other vehicles Thursday afternoon near the parking lot of Lowe’s Plaza on Brighton Avenue.

Kristalyn Talmer, 39, accelerated when officers in an unmarked vehicle activated their flashing blue lights in an attempt to pull her over about 2:45 p.m., police said. Talmer had been stopped at the traffic light at Lowes waiting to turn onto Brighton Avenue when officers in the unmarked vehicle decided to pull her over in connection with a drug trafficking investigation, Lt. Robert Martin said in a statement.

Talmer did not stop for police, opting instead to ram the car in front of her, according to Martin. She proceeded to crash into three more cars, including a police vehicle, before her car became disabled and caught fire. Officers broke the windows to Talmer’s car and took her and a male passenger into custody.

Talmer was transported to Maine Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, but will be charged with four counts of aggravated reckless conduct once she is released, Martin said. He said her passenger, 43-year-old John Southard of Biddeford, was arrested for violating his conditions of release.

“Fortunately no one was injured during this incident,” Martin said.

