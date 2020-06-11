Sara M. Scrapchansky of Brunswick has accepted an offer to attend the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Scrapchansky is a senior at Brunswick High School. Her parents are Keli and Derek Scrapchansky.

“My father is a retired Naval Commander and my role model,” Scrapchansky wrote in her letter requesting a nomination. “He encouraged me to face challenges as opportunities,” “Through my father’s honesty, integrity, and grit, I learned the value of facing stress with optimism. I do my best to follow in his footsteps by integrating his attitude and discipline into the way I lead my life.”

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree nominated Scrapchansky to the Academy in December.

“Acceptance to a U.S. service academy is extremely competitive and reflects highly on a student’s scholarship, community service, and character,” said Pingree. “Along with all the other Maine students I nominated, Sara has demonstrated an incredible commitment to serving the country and a maturity well beyond her years. I’m very proud that she was accepted to the Air Force Academy and wish her the very best in her time there.”

