CAPE ELIZABETH — Two veteran politicians, Kimberly Monaghan and state Sen. Rebecca Millett, are vying for the Democratic nomination for Cape Elizabeth’s House District 30 seat in the primary election on July 14.

The winner will face Timothy Thompson, the lone Republican candidate, in the general election this fall. The seat is now held by Democrat Anne Carney, who is running for State Senate District 29.

Kimberly Monaghan

Monaghan, who held the District 30 seat from 2011-18, said Gov. Janet Mills “took the right actions” in listening to and responding to medical experts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Monaghan called Mills’ stay-at-home order “a proven solution in keeping Mainers safe and healthy.”

However, Monaghan also criticized the state’s department of labor, calling how it processes unemployment claims “an already flawed process system before the pandemic,” and said the number of unemployment claims still unpaid shows how unprepared the system was.

Monaghan said she stands behind Mills’ ongoing re-opening plan for the state, including delays in re-opening restaurants to dine-in seating.

“I support the need to create layers of protection to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus,” she said. “The delay to re-open dine-in restaurants in Cumberland, York and Androscoggin Counties was unfortunate, but I stand behind the concerns of current COVID-19 trends and the concerns of in-dining duration and density.”

Monaghan said she will spend her term helping to rebuild Maine’s economy and repairing the damage done by the coronavirus pandemic.

“In my four terms as state representative, I sat on two legislative committees (Legal Affairs, Workforce and Economic Future) that will surely play a role in Maine’s recovery, and I hope to return back to one or both committees,” she said. “I will work with lawmakers and Gov. Mills in a positive and productive manner, building a path forward and allowing Cape Elizabeth and Maine to be looking towards the future.”

Rebecca Millett

Millett has served the state senate since 2012, and will be termed out at the end of this year. She also praised Mills for her response to the pandemic, saying, "In partnership with Dr. Shah, the Governor clearly has given public health serious weight in her decision-making while recognizing regional differences across the state." Millett also criticized the state's unemployment system, calling it "the most serious deficiency in the state's response to the pandemic, along with the federal emergency business loan program."

The Candidates

Kimberly Monaghan
Age: 61
Family: One daughter
Occupation: Operations director for Common Dreams.org, progressive community news
Education: Bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maine; Master of Arts degree in public policy and management from the Muskie School of Public Service, University of Southern Maine.
Political/Civic experience: Served as state representative for District 30 from 2011-18, serving on Judiciary, Veterans and Legal Affairs, Workforce and Economic Future and Marijuana Implementation committees; chairwoman, Cape Elizabeth Democrats (2018-present); Platform Committee, Maine Democratic Party (2020); delegate, Maine Democratic Party (2014-present); Maine Wabanaki Truth and Reconciliation Selection Committee (2015); Cape Elizabeth School Board (2008-2010)
Website/social media: Facebook: Rep Kim Monaghan 2020

Rebecca Millett
Age: 57
Family: Married, two children
Occupation: Consultant
Education: Bachelor of Arts in international relations and Bachelor of Science in business administration, American University, Master of Business Administration in finance, University of Chicago
Political/Civic experience: State Senator, District 29 (2012-present); Cape Elizabeth School Board (2004- 2011, chairwoman in 2010, finance chair in 2006-08)
Website/social media: www.rebeccamillett.com; Facebook: Rebecca4MEHouse; Instagram: rmformehouse

"Going forward, I hope the administration will find ways to better collaborate with the legislative branch of government, as we have on-the-ground insight into the problems Mainers are facing," Millett said. "As Maine businesses begin reopening, and conclusions are reached around schools in the fall, we must be included in the discussions around protecting workers, consumers, students and their families."

Millett said she plans to continue efforts she began as a state senator, such as limiting toxic emissions from above-ground storage tanks and special education reform. She also spoke to the protests in Maine and nationwide regarding racism. "I am hopeful and inspired to work even harder to push for policies that change our systems to eradicate marginalization of any community, any person, any child."

