Kimberly Monaghan
Rebecca Millett
Millett has served the state senate since 2012, and will be termed out at the end of this year. She also praised Mills for her response to the pandemic, saying, “In partnership with Dr. Shah, the Governor clearly has given public health serious weight in her decision-making while recognizing regional differences across the state.”
Millett also criticized the state’s unemployment system, calling it “the most serious deficiency in the state’s response to the pandemic, along with the federal emergency business loan program.”
“Going forward, I hope the administration will find ways to better collaborate with the legislative branch of government, as we have on-the-ground insight into the problems Mainers are facing,” Millett said. “As Maine businesses begin reopening, and conclusions are reached around schools in the fall, we must be included in the discussions around protecting workers, consumers, students and their families.”
Millett said she plans to continue efforts she began as a state senator, such as limiting toxic emissions from above-ground storage tanks and special education reform. She also spoke to the protests in Maine and nationwide regarding racism.
“I am hopeful and inspired to work even harder to push for policies that change our systems to eradicate marginalization of any community, any person, any child.”
