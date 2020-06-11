FALMOUTH — Two controversial residential projects saw final approvals at the June 2 Planning Board meeting.

Residents spoke out at meetings for both projects over the past months, arguing they do not fit the character of the town or would pose a burden on traffic.

“I feel this project is too big, too much traffic and too dense,” Stephen Dyer said at the May 5 meeting about Homestead. “The (zoning map) calls this commercial growth, this area is for commercial projects.”

Homestead Acres, a 68-unit condominium complex off of Gray and Mountain roads, was approved 4-1. David Sinnett, who had previously argued along with residents that the project did not fit, voted against the proposal.

Before starting construction, Homestead developers must meet conditions that include 325 feet of sight distance while looking left on Mountain Road. A traffic study of the Gray Road access must be conducted when the project is 100% occupied if it is within three years or when 75% of the development is occupied.

Town planner Dawn Emerson said developer David Chase will be able to begin construction as soon as requirements are met and workers are already “mowing the open space” to prepare the project for earth work.

The board also approved the Meadow Winds project 4-2, with Sinnett and member Joel Kallich against.

“Every time we look at the Comprehensive Plan we get a clearer distinction this is intended to be a commercial area and not residential,” resident Lee Hantchett said about Meadow Winds at a May 12 meeting.

The 20 units near 100 Gray Road will be split among 10 duplexes or two bedrooms each. Each unit in the one-story building will encompass approximately 1,800 square feet of living space, a basement and two-car garage, with room for a terrace or porch.

