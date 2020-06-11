BRUNSWICK — Mid Coast Hospital is not currently treating any patients for COVID-19, and has not had a positive test since May 23, a hospital official confirmed Thursday.

According to Judy Kelsh, senior director of marketing communications, Mid Coast Hospital staff have tested 1,082 people for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, and 32 of those tests were positive. The hospital has treated 15 in patients for the illness. Mid Coast Hospital does not disclose data on ventilators or fatalities for privacy reasons. The hospital announced its first positive case March 18.

They continue to maintain readiness in the event of a surge in patients with COVID-19, Kelsh said.

According to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 17 confirmed and probable cases of the virus in Brunswick, 13 in Freeport, 11 in Topsham and 9 in Bath.

Statewide, there are 2,2667 confirmed and probable cases. Of those, 2,062 have recovered. There have been 308 hospitalizations and 100 deaths.

Mid Coast Hospital has resumed time-sensitive visits and procedures in accordance with Gov. Janet Mills’ reopening guidelines, and has implemented enhanced safety measures to prevent the spread of the illness, Kelsh said.

Since June 1, all patients admitted to the hospital have been tested for COVID-19, regardless of whether they exhibit symptoms, and officials expect the practice to continue “for the foreseeable future.”

Though the state’s economy continues to reopen and the weather is improving, “we ask our community to remember that we remain in the midst of an unpredictable pandemic,” hospital officials wrote in a community update Thursday.

“Though the past four months have been strange and stressful for all, staying home as much as possible, wearing a cloth face covering while out in public, practicing physical distancing, and washing hands regularly continue to be crucial.”

