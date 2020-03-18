BRUNSWICK — A patient at Mid Coast Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, hospital officials announced Wednesday.

The patient is being treated in isolation, and caregivers are taking steps to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, according to the hospital.

“Mid Coast Hospital is well prepared to treat patients with coronavirus. Team members have trained and planned for this possibility, and caregivers are up to date with the latest guidance from the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control),” officials said in a news release.

Wednesday, Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, announced 42 cases of COVID-19 in Maine. Of those, 30 are confirmed positive and 12 are presumptive positive, meaning they tested positive in Maine but still need to be confirmed at the federal CDC. So far, there are 23 cases in Cumberland County, where Shah said earlier there is evidence of community transmission. One person has completely recovered, Shah said.

“While we understand the spread of COVID-19 in Maine is concerning, we would like to reassure members of the community that Mid Coast Hospital providers have expertise in infectious disease and respiratory illness, and are well prepared to care for these patients,” said Dr. Patrick Keaney, senior medical director of quality and acute care services at Mid Coast-Parkview Health.

Patients who believe they may have symptoms of COVID-19, such as cough, fever, or shortness of breath, are asked to call their health care provider before going to the doctor’s office, walk-in clinic, or the emergency department, according to the press release.

Most cases of COVID-19 infection bring flu-like symptoms that are mild to moderate and can be managed at home, Keaney said in a press release, adding that only a small number of cases with severe symptoms among at-risk individuals will require hospital care.

According to Shah, four people in Maine are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Keaney suggested following CDC recommendations to stop the spread of infection, such as frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, staying home when sick, avoiding touching your face, frequently cleaning surfaces, stock up on nonperishable food and supplies in case a family member is sick, and practice social distancing by avoiding large crowds and staying at least six feet away from other people.

Wednesday, Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order mandating all restaurants close to dine-in customers for two weeks and prohibited gathering of more than 10 people for non-work related purposes. She also urged non-essential, public-facing businesses to close.

The step was “aggressive,” she said, but would help limit transmission.

