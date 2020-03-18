BATH — A Phippsburg man who allegedly drove his van into a 91-year-old woman’s Webber Avenue home on March 7 is now facing charges.

James A. Brosseau, 23, was charged Tuesday with violating conditions of release, failure to notify the owner of a property damage accident and failure to give notice of accident by quickest means. All are Class E crimes punishable by up to six months incarceration and a $1,000 fine.

Joan Bishop, 91, was sleeping just before 4 a.m. March 7 when a van crashed into her house at 18 Webber Ave. She went downstairs to figure out what made the noise and found a van had driven into the den below her bedroom.

Bath police Sgt. Dan Couture initially said when officers got to the home, the driver had fled.

Later, Bath police said Brosseau was picked up by another motorist who brought to Brosseau’s home. Police found him in Phippsburg a few hours after the crash. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries police say he received in the crash.

Brosseau wasn’t arrested but was given the criminal summonses Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on June 16.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: