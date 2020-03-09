BATH — Bath police say they searched for the driver of a van that drove into a house and ran away from the scene Saturday morning, only to learn he was picked up by another motorist who brought him home.

According to a press release, police believe a 23-year-old Phippsburg man was driving the van. They got a call Monday morning from a man who said he picked up the driver of the van on lower High Street and dropped him off in Phippsburg. Bath Deputy Police Chief Andrew Booth said the motorist called police because something didn’t seem right and told police where he’d dropped off the man.

Bath police said they found the driver of the van in Phippsburg a few hours after the crash. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries police say he received in the crash.

Booth said police aren’t releasing the man’s name as they continue to investigate. Criminal charges could be pending.

Shortly before 4 a.m. a silver Ford van crashed through a house at 18 Webber Ave.. The crash woke 91-year-old Joan Bishop who was sleeping upstairs. Bishop, who owns the house, wasn’t injured but her house was seriously damaged.

The cargo-style van crashed far enough into the house that the vehicle’s front doors were inside, said Bath Fire Capt. Marc Wood.

Bishop said the driver had broken a window in the passenger-side door of the van to get out of the vehicle and then broke a window on the street side of Bishop’s home to get out of the house.

A dog left behind in the van that was not injured.

