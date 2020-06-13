BEIJING — A tanker truck exploded on a highway in southeastern China on Saturday, killing 10 people and injuring 117 others, state media said.
The truck veered off the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway after the 4:40 p.m. explosion south of Shanghai in Zhejiang province, the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing local authorities.
Some nearby houses and factory workshops collapsed, the Wenling city government said in a social media post. Xinhua said that rescuers were looking for people in the debris.
It did not say what the truck was carrying.
A worker at a nearby restaurant told Xinhua that the blast shattered the windows of her home, but that her mother and brother were unharmed.
