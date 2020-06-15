Juneteenth 2020 – Music to Celebrate Our Ancestors

1-4 p.m. Friday. Zoom link under events on Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire Facebook page.

Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire presents a Friday afternoon celebration of Juneteenth that will be livestreamed from the Portsmouth African Burying Ground. You’ll see performances from African drumming and dance group Akwaaba Ensemble and will hear from Rev. Robert Thompson.

Jimmy Buffett Cabin Fever Virtual Tour

8 p.m. Saturday. margaritaville.tv/live

You likely won’t blow out your flip-flop because you don’t need to leave your home to stream a Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers show. The Cabin Fever tour features re-broadcasts of archived shows, and on Saturday night, you can catch a classic from Cincinnati in 2017. Throw some booze in the blender, nibble on some sponge cake and grill up some cheeseburgers in the paradise of your own backyard. Fins up, Parrotheads!

Lara Herscovitch & Ed Desjardins

7 p.m. Saturday. Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, $18. brownpapertickets.com

Here’s a chance to take in some live music two different ways from Connecticut-based singer-songwriter Lara Herscovitch who will be accompanied by Mainer and fellow singer-songwriter Ed Desjardins. You can attend in person (masks required to enter venue and when not in seat) or hop on the Cadenza Facebook page and stream it from the comfort of your own home, where you’ll have the option of making donations to the artists.

