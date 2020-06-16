GORHAM — High school students organized a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration last week, marching through Gorham Village June 10 chanting, “No justice, no peace” and “This is what democracy looks like.”

It was the students’ second demonstration in as many weeks, but last week’s route was shorter and had fewer participants than the first protest, which drew 400 people on June 3. The protests, along with others in the state and nationwide, followed the death in Minnesota last month of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody while a white officer held his knee on his neck.

The mile march proceeded through the village, beginning and ending at the municipal center where organizer Miriam Beshir, a member of this year’s high school graduating class, asked protesters to take a knee for Tamir Rice. Rice, a black 12-year-old was shot and killed by a police officer in 2014 while carrying a toy gun in a Cleveland, Ohio, park.

Organizers said their goal is to keep protesting to ensure awareness about the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Our goal is to continue and keep making our voices heard,” said Gorham High School senior Shannon Lawrence. Protesters Ursula Steiner and Chloe Russell, Gorham graduates this year, echoed Lawrence’s statement.

Police Chief Christopher Sanborn said Tuesday he was unaware of any march planned this week.

Protesters have collaborated with police, and Sanborn last week presented Beshir and fellow organizer Breshia Flett with challenge coins from the Police Department to honor them “for being so civically minded in supporting the BLM movement locally and on a national level,” Sanborn said. The coins are presented to community members who “go above and beyond and do extraordinary things, either for the community, its citizens or the police department,” he said.

“They’ve been great to work with for sure,” Sanborn said. “I wanted to recognize them for working so closely with the police department to ensure that their protest was safe and peaceful.”

