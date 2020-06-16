Use of lethal force shall only be used when an individual’s (a citizen’s or a police officer’s) life is in mortal danger.

Use of lethal force is not intended to kill anyone. The use of lethal force is intended to stop a person from continuing an action that is placing an individual’s (a citizen’s or police officer’s) life in danger.

The individual using lethal force must clearly articulate why they felt their (a citizen’s or a police officer’s) life was in mortal danger to justify their action.

Any use of lethal force other than what is defined above shall be prohibited.

This has been a nationwide policy for years in every federal, state and local law enforcement agency.

Those who violate or ignore this policy need to suffer the consequences.

Don’t punish the entire nation of great men and women police officers who protect and serve us every day.

Ron Kramer

retired law enforcement officer

South Portland

