June 2020 will be decidedly different without the colorful parades that usually mark Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month, but Pride is about more than that. We remember the struggles of people who fought for equal rights of all Americans.

I am proud to stand with the American Cancer Society and its nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy affiliate, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, to help lead the fight against cancer for all people, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

While LGBT data are not systematically collected in the United States, it is estimated that approximately 4 percent of Americans identify as LGBT. The National LGBT Cancer Network estimates there are more than 1 million LGBT cancer survivors in the U.S. and I’m proud to say I am one of them. Still, LGBT people are known to have increased risks of cancer and decreased screening rates.

The American Cancer Society can help LGBT individuals learn more about the cancers they are most at risk for, as well as how to find these cancers early. Everyone can help reduce their cancer risk and stay well by seeing a doctor on a regular basis, getting the cancer screening tests that are right for them and making healthy lifestyle choices like quitting smoking and maintaining a balanced weight.

I encourage everyone to visit Cancer.org or to call (800) 227-2345 to learn more. Knowing what all people can do to reduce their risk for cancer or find it early may save their life or the life of someone they love.

Theresa Huck

Portland

