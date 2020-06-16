Three Dollar Deweys bartender Joe Kelley wipes down a table Tuesday in preparation for Wednesday’s planned reopening. The Commercial Street pub has been closed to inside customers for three months because of the coronavirus, but on Monday the governor lifted the inside dining ban in Cumberland County as of June 17. Deweys has reduced its seating and installed glass partitions, like the one seen at the right, between tables to protect customers and ensure social distancing. Bars and brewery tasting rooms in the county can begin serving outdoors Wednesday and fitness centers can also reopen with health and safety guidelines in place. Michael Kelley / The Forecaster

filed under:
coronavirus, Portland Forecaster
Related Stories
Latest Articles