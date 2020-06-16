Irish Night featuring Eric McDonald

8 p.m. June 17. On Facebook and YouTube.

Blue in Portland invites you to hop online Wednesday night for a performance from guitarist and singer Eric McDonald who will be playing live from Montreal. McDonald will be playing ballads from England, Scotland and Ireland, and you’ll be able to make donations to him via a virtual tip jar.

