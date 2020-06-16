Irish Night featuring Eric McDonald
8 p.m. June 17. On Facebook and YouTube.
Blue in Portland invites you to hop online Wednesday night for a performance from guitarist and singer Eric McDonald who will be playing live from Montreal. McDonald will be playing ballads from England, Scotland and Ireland, and you’ll be able to make donations to him via a virtual tip jar.
Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Coaches, players make best of NFL’s 1st virtual offseason
-
Business
Watchdogs say Trump administration limiting oversight of virus aid
-
Nation & World
At least 2,000 more blacks were lynched by white mobs than previously reported, new research finds
-
Nation & World
India says 20 soldiers were killed in clashes with Chinese troops
-
Sports
MLB owners bear brunt of blame for shameful state of negotiations with players