BATH — The Bath Sunrise Rotary Club will hold a Wheel of Fortune-style event this Saturday designed to help boost the local economy as the state slowly begins to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone who makes a donation will have the opportunity to spin a wheel to win a prize. The majority of the prizes are gift cards to local shops and restaurants, but there are other smaller prizes, such as toilet paper and paper towels.

Al Mesrobian, the club’s fundraising chair, said the event isn’t designed to raise money for the club. He said the club wants to help stimulate the local economy and encourage people to visit local businesses, which are starting to ramp up after they were forced to close for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All the money donated will be used to buy more gift cards and prizes to hold additional events.

The event will be this Saturday from 9-11 a.m. in front of Brackett’s Market on High Street in Bath.

