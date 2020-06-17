Fontaine honors agents and producers at annual awards

Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader honored top producers at its annual awards banquet at The Muddy Rudder in Yarmouth in March.

The following Top Producing agents were honored: Clayton Larochelle received Top Sales Leader Award with 76 closed units; Peak Performers included Bill Bergeron with 61 closed units. Among those receiving Outstanding Achiever Awards were Kelly Webb with 34 closed units and Charmaine Raby with 18 closed units. Top Producer Awards were given to Cindy Morin and Chad Doucette, who each had 22 closed units, Kathy Lee Cook with 21 closed units and Megan Fortin and Paul Rondeau with 16 closed units each. Million Dollar Producer Awards recipients included Alle Gildart and Tim Cyr. Paul Rondeau and Chad Doucette also were honored with the Rookie of the Year award.

Clayton Larochelle, who has been with the company 20 years, and Pat Long-Cressey, a 10-year veteran, received Anniversary Milestone Awards.



Midcoast Literacy is moving to newly renovated space in the annex of Grace Episcopal Church at the corner of Washington and Edwards streets in Bath.

The new location at 1100 Washington St. in Bath comes after operating for 10 years at Wing Farm Parkway in Bath. The move will be completed by the end of June, said Executive Director Don Lader, but offices will be closed to the public until restrictions put in place by the state for the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted, tentatively in mid-July.

“While we’ve been glad to rent space from Midcoast Maine Community Action for many years, the new location gives us a larger library area with more space for tutors and learners to meet with each other, windows in every room and greater flexibility in use of meeting room space for trainings and gatherings,” Lader said.

United Way of Greater Portland is relocating to 550 Forest Ave., Suite #100, in Portland on June 15, after spending 10 years at One Canal Plaza in downtown Portland.

“Our old office served us well, and we made great memories there, but we couldn’t be more excited about our new space,” said Kristin Chase Duffy in a prepared release. “We’re looking forward to meeting our new neighbors, sharing our new community space …”

She noted staff will continue to work remotely until further notice.

The Habitat for Humanity Spring Walk at All Saints Parish will go virtual this year, with the priests and deacons taking their support, and that of their parishioners, to the streets. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fr. Thomas Murphy, pastor, and Fr. Patrick Agbodi, parochial vicar, will be joined by Deacons John Murphy, Tom Blatz and Bob Curtis in walking on their own during the month of June as opposed to holding the traditional walking event that would draw a large number of parishioners.

Parishioners and community members can support their cause by sending a check made out to Habitat for Humanity/7 Rivers Maine with “All Saints Parish” in the memo line and sending it to: St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick, ME 04011. Donations can be made by credit card at charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/habitat-spring-walk-to-build-2020. When you go to the site, select All Saints Parish from the team drop-down list.

