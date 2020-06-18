Digital Chair Yoga Class
10 a.m. June 19 and 26, free. On Zoom.
Right from the comfort of your own chair, you can attend a virtual yoga class led by Kathryn Gardner of Song Body Soul in South Paris. It’s a terrific way to unwind and relax as you learn gentle stretches and focus on your breathing.

