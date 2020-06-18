Digital Chair Yoga Class
10 a.m. June 19 and 26, free. On Zoom.
Right from the comfort of your own chair, you can attend a virtual yoga class led by Kathryn Gardner of Song Body Soul in South Paris. It’s a terrific way to unwind and relax as you learn gentle stretches and focus on your breathing.
Click here to see what else is happening on in the Fitness Room on Maine Street.
