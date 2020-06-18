Waxahatchee Livestream

9 p.m. June 22. $10. noonchorus.com

3S Artspace in Portsmouth presents a streaming show from indie artist Waxahatchee, the project of singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield. She’ll be playing the 2015 album “Ivy Tripp” in its entirety.

