Waxahatchee Livestream
9 p.m. June 22. $10. noonchorus.com
3S Artspace in Portsmouth presents a streaming show from indie artist Waxahatchee, the project of singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield. She’ll be playing the 2015 album “Ivy Tripp” in its entirety.
