Among recent disheartening events, the campaign against Susan Collins is one. Continuing Maine’s tradition of bipartisan senators, Susan Collins upholds that honored line. The Lugar Center’s bipartisan index clearly demonstrates Susan is the most bipartisan senator and cooperation is paramount.

Previously represented by senators from each party, George Mitchell and William Cohen, I was proud of Maine’s Washington delegation, as Maine should be proud of Susan. Hearkening back to Margaret Chase Smith’s “Declaration of Conscience” it included the right to hold unpopular beliefs and the right to independent thought, for both citizens and their representatives.

Susan deserves Maine‘s support. Accordingly, please reelect Susan to represent Maine and continue reaching across the aisle in Congress.

Robert J. Ryan

Falmouth Foreside

