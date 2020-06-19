Maine’s labor market recovered slightly in May, with nearly one out of 10 workers in the state out of a job, according to the newest figures from Maine Department of Labor.
Maine employers created 14,300 jobs in May, largely in sectors such as hospitality that were hit hard by layoffs in March. The unemployment rate in May was 9.3 percent, slightly lower than the 10.6 percent rate in April, the state reported.
While the figures indicate a slight recovery, the data do not reflect the reality of the labor market because tens of thousands of people out of work were incorrectly classified and are not included in the official unemployment rate, the department said in a news release.
“Unemployment estimates continue to understate the magnitude of job displacement that has occurred in the last three months,” it said.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Maine jobless rate falls to 9.3 percent, but data obscure magnitude of job losses
-
Local & State
Mills administration to brief lawmakers on plans for COVID-19 relief funds
-
Nation & World
Majority of Americans support police protests, poll finds
-
Nation & World
Mexico halts sending more migrant farmworkers to Canada as many there fall sick
-
Arts & Entertainment
A guide to some of the special Juneteenth programming available on TV and streaming platforms
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.