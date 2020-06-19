Maine’s labor market recovered slightly in May, with nearly one out of 10 workers in the state out of a job, according to the newest figures from Maine Department of Labor.

Maine employers created 14,300 jobs in May, largely in sectors such as hospitality that were hit hard by layoffs in March. The unemployment rate in May was 9.3 percent, slightly lower than the 10.6 percent rate in April, the state reported.

While the figures indicate a slight recovery, the data do not reflect the reality of the labor market because tens of thousands of people out of work were incorrectly classified and are not included in the official unemployment rate, the department said in a news release.

“Unemployment estimates continue to understate the magnitude of job displacement that has occurred in the last three months,” it said.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: