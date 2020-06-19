Edith Florence Oliver 1942 – 2020 CUNDY’S HARBOR – Edith Florence Oliver, 77, of Holbrook Street, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her daughters. Edith was born in Bath on Dec. 23, 1942, the daughter of Ernest William and Florence (Reed) Oliver. Edith spent all of her childhood at Popham Beach. She attended the Small Point Community Church where she participated in youth fellowship and choir. Edith and her parents were committed to serving the Popham Beach community, helping with the Popham Chapel, the historical society, the library, and community programs. During her childhood she participated in Brownies and Girl Scouts. Edith attended Small Point School, West Point and Phippsburg Center Schools and Bath Junior High. Upon graduation from Morse High School in 1960, Edith moved to Portland to attend business school and worked at First National Bank of Portland. On May 11, 1963, Edith married David Bichrest. Early in their marriage, they were stationed on Wood Island Lighthouse off Biddeford Pool for 30 months. After leaving the island, they moved to Cundy’s Harbor and built the home where, as she put it, “I did my best work”, raising six daughters, who were the “the loves of my life”. Edith dedicated herself to helping others and serving the Cundy’s Harbor Community. She participated on the Cundy’s Harbor Auxiliary, as a driver for the Ambulance Crew and served proudly as a volunteer during elections. Edith attended the Cundy’s Harbor Community Church and found great peace in knitting prayer shawls for those in need. For many years she participated in the annual community craft fair and spending the day with family and friends. The community will miss her smile and wave as they pass by Holbrook Street. For 31 years, Edith worked as a manager at Eldridge General Store. After her retirement she missed her time spent with the regulars and her ‘coffee crew’ who came in every day. Those years were incredibly important to her and her friends forever held a special place in her heart. Edith was predeceased by her mother, father; sister, Margaret Eleanor Oliver Ladue; and grandson, EN2 Austin Thomas Williams, United States Navy. She is survived by her six daughters, Cynthia Moody of Cundy’s Harbor, Vida Leeman and her husband Jerry of Cundy’s Harbor, Teresa Mann and her husband Joseph of Brunswick, Meredith Williams and her husband Andrew of Freeport, Michelle Shipley and her husband Aaron of Lewis Center, Ohio, and Edith Cram and her husband Matthew of West Bath. Edith was blessed with 17 beautiful grandchildren and six amazing great-grandchildren. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Popham Chapel P.O. Box 145 Phippsburg, ME 04562

