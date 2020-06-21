BRUNSWICK — People Plus is now offering outdoor exercise classes for seniors wanting to stay active while staying socially distanced.

“We are focused on what can we offer our members, with health and safety concerns upper most in our minds,” said Jill Ellis, program coordinator for People Plus, a Brunswick-area senior center.

Activities resumed at People Plus in June with exercise classes outside under the trees in the parking lot, live Zoom classes online and Friday haircuts for seniors. Attendance has grown weekly.

“We have been so happy to welcome our members back at the center,” said Executive Director Stacy Frizzle-Edgerton. “Although programming during the pandemic had still been offered via videos and will still be limited at the Center, it’s just nice to get things going again.”

Outside exercise classes include Loosen Up, Tai Chi, Qigong and Chair Yoga. The weekly Outing Club takes groups out to hike or bike. All classes occur outdoors and are limited in size. There will be no access to the People Plus building. Classes are for members only and registration is required. Face masks are mandatory and payment will be through a punch card system. Zumba classes are also offered via Zoom.

In addition, the People Plus is once again offering haircuts for seniors on Fridays with Margarita Day. The cuts, for members with appointments only, are a $10 donation to the center.

The activities, which have seen significant interest, will be expanded in July to include yoga outside, a new Gentle Barre class, a new meditation class and a new walking club.

People Plus is committed to the health and safety of members and staff and will be following recommended guidelines as established by the Maine CDC, the office of Gov. Janet Mills, and the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development.

For more information about People Plus and its programs, visit peopleplusmaine.org or look them up on Facebook.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: