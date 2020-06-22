A girl, Brynn Lucille Mansfield born to Kayla Lee (Merrill) and Tyler Cary Mansfield on June 12, 2020 of Bowdoin, Maine. Maternal Grandparents Jerry Merrill and Rachel Carter of Durham, ME. Paternal Grandparents Cary and Lynn Mansfield of Durham, ME and also Stacey and Eric Manseau of Lunenburg, MA. Great Grandparents: Reginald and Cheri Webber of Harpswell, ME; Archie Merrill of Durham, ME; Richard and Jan Byron of Townsend, MA; Wanda and Cary Mansfield of Lunenburg, MA. Siblings: Levi Mansfield and Autumn Mansfield.

A girl, Amelia Paige Wood born to Jade and Scott Wood on June 12, 2020 of Dresden, Maine. Maternal grandparents, Roxanne and Dave Renfro of Wiscasset, Maine. Paternal grandparent, Donna Woodard of Farmingdale, Maine. Sibling, Elijah Wood.

A boy, Felix Ernest Charest born to Nicole Lynn (Morin) and Roger Paul Charest on June 16, 2020 of Farmingdale, Maine. Maternal Grandparent, Neal Morin of Lewiston, Maine. Paternal Grandparents, Ernest & Claudette Charest of Auburn, Maine. Great Grandparents, Roger Charest of Lewiston, Maine and Jeanne Cote of Auburn, Maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: