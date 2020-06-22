More than 100 members of Bath Iron Works’ largest union picketed outside the shipyard this morning.

The strike comes after Local S6 of the Machinists Union, which represents 4,300 of the company’s 6,700 employees rejected a three-year contract over the weekend.

At issue are proposals involving the hiring of subcontractors and changes to seniority at a time when shipyard production has fallen six months behind schedule.

This is the first strike since 2000.

On Monday, cars passing on Washington Street, where BIW’s main facility is located, honked in solidarity as workers rang bells and banged on metal. Most workers were gathered at the Local S6 union hall, across the street from the shipyard.

While raucous, this morning’s demonstrations have been peaceful. Police were stationed up and down Washington Street.

