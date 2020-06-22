LIVERMORE FALLS — A fire that heavily damaged a mobile home on Laurel Lane on Friday night started from a cigarette butt container outside near the front door, Fire Chief Edward Hastings IV said Monday.

A mother and son who complained of potential smoke inhalation were checked at the scene.

Livermore firefighter, Justin Shink, who is also a full-time Lewiston firefighter, was able to rescue a puppy, and Livermore Falls Assistant Chief Tyler Poulin rescued a dog from the home once the fire was out, Hastings said. Jay fire Lt. Lucien Gendron gave the animals oxygen as a precaution, he said.

Audrey and Timothy Smiley lived at the home and were nearby. It is believed their older children, Austin, Caitlin and Miranda Smiley, lived in the home or nearby on the property. Audrey and Austin complained of smoke inhalation and were checked by NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel, Hastings said.

The home is owned by Alphonso Barker of Leeds.

Family members told Hastings there were metal and plastic containers used for cigarette butt disposal. The metal can remained but the plastic one was gone, Hastings said.

About 25 firefighters from Livermore, Livermore Falls, Jay, Fayette and Wayne responded. Leeds Fire Department was also called out to the 6:20 p.m. report of a fire at Pine Ridge Loop Mobile Home Park, off state Routes 106 and 133.

The fire burned the roof off the kitchen and living room. It took firefighters about 10 to 15 minutes to knock down the flames, Hastings said.

The hot weather was an additional challenge, he said.

There is salvageable property in the bedrooms on both ends.

There was no insurance on the home or the property inside.

The American Red Cross was called to help the family.

Livermore Falls police responded to assist.

