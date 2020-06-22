I have supported Republican candidates in the past and am saddened by the party’s hypocrisy, demonstrated in their anti-democratic (note the small “d”) opposition to Ranked Choice Voting.
Exhibit A supporting my accusation is clause 2.3(c) of “The Rules of the Maine Republican Party,”requiring Ranked Choice Voting for the election of all party officers. The message seems to be that ranked choice voting is good for “smart” Republicans but “too complicated all you dumbbells.”
Today’s Republicans realize that most Mainers, statewide, don’t like their policies or their candidates and that the only way GOP candidates can win statewide elections is by dividing the opposition and getting plurality victories on the initial vote. Their dogged opposition to ranked-choice voting, a policy approved by a majority of Mainers in two prior elections, is a sad commentary on Republican unwillingness to recognize that we’re wise to them.
Charles Graham
Camden
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
For sale: 19th century Maine village in York County
-
Do This
After a brief intermission, these venues are ready to entertain again
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: City should listen to Black Lives Matter
-
Editorials
Our View: ‘Dreamers’ need more than high court’s reprieve
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Legislators praise Rep. Carney’s work on environment
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.