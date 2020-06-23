Brunswick – People Plus is auctioning off a paddleboard package in order to offset a fundraising loss from their annual Music in April gala, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event normally brings in more than $60,000 to the Brunswick-area nonprofit senior center.
The paddleboard package is valued at $1,009 and includes an 11-foot L.L. Bean paddleboard and men’s and women’s personal flotation devices.
Tickets are only $20 each and can be purchased at the People Plus Center at 35 Union St., Brunswick, by calling 729-0757 or at peopleplusmaine.org.
The drawing will take place July 17.
