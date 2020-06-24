KITTERY – Grace Rankin Pasquill passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020. She was born in Biddeford, Maine, on July 25, 1929, to the late Samuel Rankin and Gertrude O’Neil. Grace was predeceased by her husband, Bill and her son, Todd Johnson, as well as her sister, Helen Fisher.Grace is survived by her four children; Christoper and wife Eleanor Johnson of Norman, Mass.; Vicki Davis and long time companion Reggie McKay of Kittery; Daryl and and wife Cindy Johnson of Kittery; and Robin Johnson of Sanford. She is also survived by eight loving grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, as well as a nephew and many nieces.Services will be private.To leave online condolences for Grace and her family, please visit http://www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care for the Pasquill family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Graces name to the NHSPCA, located at104 Portsmouth RoadStratham, NH, 03885or online at http://www.nhspca.org/donate-today

Guest Book