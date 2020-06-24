South Portland High School announced the following scholarships and awards were bestowed upon members of the Class of 2020:

American Sign Language Award, Ella Hyland; Art in the Park Scholarship, Mia Quint-Wood; Bath Savings Institution Scholarship, Oscar Sullivan; Beatrice and Henry Harvie Memorial Scholarship, Anna Folley and Oscar Sullivan; Beta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa Women Educators’ Scholarship, Madelyne Morgan; Blackwood Family Scholarship, Taylor Maxwell; Bob Elliot SPHS Spirit Award, Caleb Viola; Book Trust Award, Corinne Bevans; Brendan Horton Memorial Scholarship, Andrew Lewis; Burton-Roberge Memorial Scholarship, Emily Dyer; Class of 2000 Sherie Libby Memorial Scholarship, Riley McDermott; Colby Earles Memorial Scholarship, Maria Buck; College Club of Portland Scholarship, Aileen Campbell; Community Advocates for Social Action Scholarship, Erin Clark; Dick Smart Memorial Scholarship, Dillan Ray-Bolduc; Don Doane Music Scholarship, Tobias Laber-Smith; Dora L. Small School PTA Scholarship, Hattie Tetzlaff; Eva L. Alley Memorial Scholarship, Abigail Tinkham; Finard Properties Scholarship, Maria Buck; Frank I. Brown School PTA Scholarship, Olivia Cloutier; Fred Freise Award, Ryan Boles; G. Walter Johnson Class of 1922 Scholarship, Keenan Jones and Madison Strout; G. Walter Johnson Football Scholarship, Keenan Jones; Gorham Savings Bank Scholarship, Thomas DiPhilippo; Harry Phillips Scholarship/South Portland Lions Club, Andrew Riley; Helena Dyer School PTA Scholarship, Ellen Domingos; Jacob Brown Memorial Scholarship, Anthony Poole; James Otis Kaler School PTA Scholarship, Mackenzie Farnham; Jeff King Memorial Football Scholarship, Caleb Viola; Jeff King Memorial Ice Hockey Scholarship, Gus Lappin; Jerry Kill Memorial Scholarship, Sarah Folan; John A. Millington Memorial Scholarship, Kaleisha Towle; John E. Walker Memorial Scholarship, Margaret Whitmore; John Wiggin Memorial Scholarship, Emily Freese; Kathleen M. Wilkinson Chisholm Scholarship, Emily Dyer; Lancaster/MacLeod Scholarship/South Portland Lions Club, James Wickham; Leslie E. & Mildred A. Norwood Memorial Scholarship, Homer LaBranche; Maine Blue Collar Scholarship, Aiden Flechtner; Maine Blue Collar Scholarship in Honor of Don and Nancy Foshay; Dillan Ray-Bolduc; Maine Community College Scholarship EMBARK, Hunter Myers, Dillan Ray-Bolduc and Michael Yattaw; Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators’ Association Scholarship, Anna Folley; Major Mary J. Olssen Scholarship, Abigail Brier; Nancy Carroll Project Graduation Scholarship, Andrew Varipatis; Paul E. LaVangie Scholarship, Kaleisha Towle; Paul E. LaVangie Scholarship, Margaret Whitmore; Peter H. Debevoise Memorial Scholarship, Vy Diep and Emily Peng; Phyllis H. Davidson Award, Thomas DiPhilippo; Portland Pipe Line Corporation Scholarship, Exaucee Badose; Robert E. Graff Memorial Scholarship, Calvin Flaherty; Saco & Biddeford Savings Bank Scholarship, Caroline Davis; Sharon French Memorial Scholarship, Mia Filieo; SoPo West End Neighborhood Association Scholarship, James Wickham and Anthony Poole; SP/CE Rotary Club Service Above Self Scholarship, Homer LaBranche , Amelia McNeil-Maddox, Blake Morin and Grace Perry; South Portland Community Support Scholarship, Noella Ange Abayo; South Portland Democratic Committee Scholarship, Molly Woodhouse; SPHS Baseball Boosters Scholarship, Gerik Bialorucki, Ryan Boles, Ryan Brewer, Calvin Flaherty, Garon Kelley, Gus Lappin, Noah Lewis, Hunter Owen, Anthony Perron, Anthony Poole, Dylan Ray-Bolduc, Tyler Small, Andrew Varipatis and Caleb Viola; SPHS Boys Lacrosse Boosters Scholarship, Jack Kingsley, Hunter Myers and Zachary Greely; SPHS Community Scholarship, Isabelle Chase, Hayley Clark, Emily Dyer, Tobias Laber-Smith and Annika Schmitt; SPHS Drama Club, Garrett Lynn and Amelia McNeil-Maddox; SPHS Hemond Award, Courtney Anderson, Exaucee Badose, Abigail Heskett and Allaura McIsaac; SPHS Girls Soccer Boosters Scholarship, Brooklyn Ortiz; SPHS Music Boosters Scholarship, Ethan Blier, Tobias Laber-Smith, Laura Lefebvre, Amelia McNeil-Maddox, Blake Morin, Emily Peng, Eva Rowell, Madison Strout, Abigail Tinkham and Samuel Withers; SPHS Robotics Boosters Scholarship, James Wickham; SPHS Softball Boosters Scholarship, Maria Buck, Sarah Folan; SPHS Soychak Leadership Award, Sarah Folan, Anna Folley, Blake Morin and Kaleisha Towle; SPHS Spanish Club Award, Emily Dyer and Audrey Jocher; SPHS Swim Boosters Scholarship, Bryanna Alley, Abigail Brier, Mary DiSanto, Margaret Jones, Lyla Metcalf and Isabelle Penny; South Portland Land Trust Scholarship, Sarah Folan; South Portland McDonald’s Scholarship, Zaid Shaikh; S.P. Police Patrol Association Public Safety Scholarship, Jonathan Da Luz Botelho; South Portland Super Reunion Scholarship in Memory of Ed Langlois, Sydney Mitschele; South Portland Teachers’ Association Scholarship, Jacob Flaherty, Ella Hyland, Laura Lefebvre and Brooklyn Ortiz; Southwestern Maine Swim Officials Scholarship, Margaret Jones; Stella B. Lewis Scholarship, Bryanna Alley, Brady Giesecke, Daniel Joy and Grace Perry; Ted Hellier Lacrosse Scholarship, Lauren DiBiase and Jack Kingsley; Tina Cohoon Turcotte Memorial Scholarship, Blake Morin; Tyler/Grandmaison MELMAC Scholarship, Sarah Folan; William H. Linskey Memorial Scholarship, Ryan Boles.

