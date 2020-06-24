An Evening with Graham

6 p.m. June 25. On Zoom. Pre-register on eventbrite.com.

On Thursday evening, you can spend a little time online with Master Distiller Graham Hamblett from Three of Strong Spirits in Portland. Hamblett will preview some of the spirits the distillery will be releasing next and the featured cocktail is the perfect-for-summer mojito. This virtual hangout will have you sipping rum and asking questions. Cheers!

