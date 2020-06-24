Some of the last businesses to remain closed under state orders have been given the green light by the Gov. Janet Mills administration to welcome customers back next month.

Spas, amusement and water parks, bowling alleys, movie theaters and performing arts venues will be allowed to reopen July 1 if they follow the state’s COVID-19 prevention checklists released Wednesday. Businesses are still limited to only 50 people in enclosed spaces, such as an auditorium or movie theater.

Those businesses are included in Phase Three of Mills’ reopening plan, the final stage of statewide economic reopening and the vast majority of public-facing businesses in Maine can now reopen in some form.

However, there are strict limits on how businesses operate to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus including restrictions on the number of customers, sanitation procedures and requirements for face coverings and physical distancing.

“The increasing, and in some instances record high, number of COVID-19 cases in other states are cautionary tales for Maine as we continue our reopening, monitor the prevalence of the virus here, and look towards our economic recovery,” Mills said in a statement. “Nothing would be more devastating to our economy than a significant surge in the virus that sickens and kills more people and jeopardizes our health care capacity.”

Some businesses are still curtailed. Indoor service in bars and tasting rooms and breweries and distilleries were delayed this week because of concerns of virus outbreaks related to those confined spaces in other states. A checklist for the state’s two casinos is pending.

