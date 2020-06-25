When Janet Mills became governor, she put up a sign on the Maine Turnpike that says, “Welcome Home.”

To me, that sign means our state is once again a place for progress and possibility. It means that everyone – from longtime residents to recent New Mainers – should be able to live without fear of displacement. And it means that young people like me, who went away for schools and jobs, can come home and help fight for Maine’s future.

So after finishing graduate school last year, I came home.

Here in Portland, climate change, unaffordable housing and growing inequality are already at our doorstep. But we still have a window of opportunity to come together and create a future for all of us.

As a candidate in the July 14 Democratic primary, I’m ready to be Portland’s and House District 38’s biggest advocate in Augusta, and I hope you’ll join me in this fight for our future.

Charles Skold

Portland

