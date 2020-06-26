Frances Grace Marie Ricker Cassidy Jones 1934 – 2020 BATH – Frances Grace Marie Ricker Cassidy Jones, 86, of Bluff Road died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Gosnell House in Scarborough. She was born in Knox on Feb. 17, 1934, a daughter of Harvey Maurice and Madelyn (Sanborn) Ricker. Frances graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1953. She was employed at Bath Memorial Hospital and married Leonard Cassidy. She was then employed at the Plant Home in Bath and the Bath Children’s Home. On Aug. 4, 1972 she married Raymond E. Jones and raised their children before starting work at the Bath Post Office, where she was later employed until the late 1990s. She was very active with Morse High Alumni, class of 1953. She enjoyed music at the park and loved animals. She was predeceased by her husband Raymond E. Jones on Dec. 7, 2001. She is survived by one son, Kenneth J. Cassidy and his wife Judy of Woolwich, one daughter, April M. Jones Bryer of Inverness, Fla.; one brother, Larry Ricker and his wife Brenda of Bath; two grandchildren, Jesse Cassidy and his wife Meghan and Daniella Bryer; along with many more nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 11 at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Woolwich. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to the Morse High Alumni Association P.O. Box 1030 Bath, ME 04530

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous