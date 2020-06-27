City of Portland officials say they’re sending police officers to Wharf Street, a popular nightlife destination in the Old Port, after reports of people gathering in close proximity despite pandemic safety restrictions.
Photos and videos have been circulating on social media of crowded conditions on Wharf Street at night.
Wharf Street last night, just in case you were wondering where the next Maine COVID outbreak was gonna come from pic.twitter.com/gz0XMUuI1T
— Hilary (@NotThatHilary) June 27, 2020
City officials say they’ve taken measures to educate businesses about what’s required to keep people safe under the state-led reopening plan; on Saturday morning, officials spoke to business owners again as a reminder, they said.
“If the regulations are not followed by businesses then the City will be forced to eliminate outdoor dining on Wharf Street and in other areas in which violations are found,” a news release from the city said.
Following multiple reports of violations from the public, the City will have two code enforcement officers plus the police department on Wharf Street tonight to enforce the state’s reopening plan. #portlandme https://t.co/3dmyUMQtzS
— City of Portland (@CityPortland) June 27, 2020
Two code officers and the Portland Police Department will be on Wharf Street on Saturday night to make sure regulations are enforced, the release said.
Wharf Street runs parallel to and between Commercial Street and Fore Street, and is home to numerous restaurants and bars.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Nurses, doctors feel strain as virus rips through Arizona
-
Sports
Several Texas Rangers front-office employees test positive for COVID-19
-
Nation & World
Russia offered Taliban-linked militants bounties to kill U.S. troops, intelligence finds
-
Nation & World
Young novice protest leaders help drive U.S. wave of dissent
-
Nation & World
Spanish colonial monuments fueling race strife in Southwest