City of Portland officials say they’re sending police officers to Wharf Street, a popular nightlife destination in the Old Port, after reports of people gathering in close proximity despite pandemic safety restrictions.

Photos and videos have been circulating on social media of crowded conditions on Wharf Street at night.

City officials say they’ve taken measures to educate businesses about what’s required to keep people safe under the state-led reopening plan; on Saturday morning, officials spoke to business owners again as a reminder, they said.

“If the regulations are not followed by businesses then the City will be forced to eliminate outdoor dining on Wharf Street and in other areas in which violations are found,” a news release from the city said.

Two code officers and the Portland Police Department will be on Wharf Street on Saturday night to make sure regulations are enforced, the release said.

Wharf Street runs parallel to and between Commercial Street and Fore Street, and is home to numerous restaurants and bars.

