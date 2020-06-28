DENMARK – Isaac Collin Rawson, 17, of Sebago died Monday June 23, 2020He was born Dec. 22, 2002 and was raised by his loving parents, Tara “Nicki” Rawson and Lisa LaFlamme.Isaac was looking forward to beginning his senior year at the Lakes Region High School where he was football captain and was a member of the track team, specializing in the 40 yard, 100 yard, and 200 yard events. He worked for Hannaford Brothers in Bridgton in the produce section for the last three years. His vision of the future was to major in psychology. He enjoyed the outdoors, hiking with his dogs, Arch, Jozee, and Jax, kayaking, and swimming.Isaac was a giving, loving, and caring soul who touched many lives with his infectious smile.He is survived by his loving parents, Nicki and Lisa; his sister, Mikayla Rawson; birth father, Jason Brewer; maternal grandparents, Sue Rawson and Terry and Linda Rawson; Lisa’s parents, Irene and Joe Zook and Philip and Julie Laflamme; paternal grandparents, Debby Brewer and Dwight Brewer; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.A celebration of Isaac’s life will be held Thursday July 2 at 5 p.m. at the American Legion fields in Naples. Arrangements are with Chandler Funeral Home, Bridgton.Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

