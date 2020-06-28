LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Born March 17, 1925, and died June 17, 2020, 95 in Las Cruces, N.M.She was born in Portland. Her parents were Percy and Elinor (Harmon) Wright. Mary lived and worked in Los Angeles for many years before moving to Las Cruces, N.M., five years ago.She is survived by two sisters, Anna Delaware of Scarborough, and Margaret Melnick of Las Cruces, N.M.; and several nieces and nephews.Mary lived her life to the fullest. She will be missed. Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces, N.M., 88001. Please visit http://www.getzcares.com. to sign the local online guest book.

