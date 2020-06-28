SCARBOROUGH – Richard R. Fedion, 86, passed away peacefully at home following a brief illness, with Southern Maine Hospice and his family caring for him.Richard was born in Hooksett, N.H. on Sept. 28, 1933 the son of the late Lucienne Cantara. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany for three years during the Cold War.At the age of 50, Richard started running. He participated and competed in hundreds of races, ultra races, mountain races, and trail races. At the age of 70 he won the national award for the Mount Washington Road Race. Most of his marathons were honorable mention in his age group. After retiring to North Conway, N.H. he was instrumental in promoting a track at the high school.Richard was predeceased by a brother, Tom; and a granddaughter, Lisa Weitz. He is survived by his wife, Jo Anne (Lavigne) Fedion of Scarborough; two daughters, Theresa Fedion Weitz and husband Robert of Nashua, N.H., and Lisa Fedion Demarco and companion Robert Keefe of Billerica, Mass.. son, Richard Fedion and wife Robin of Concord, N.H.; and JoAnne’s children, Carol Worcester of Walpole, N.H., and Craig Worcester and wife Vicki of Scarborough; a sister, Kay and husband Jerry Wallace of Loudon, N.H.; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.At the family’s request all services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Richard’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.comThose who wish may make donations in Richard’s memory to theNew England 65+Running Club,c/o Jan Holmquist32 Paulson Dr.Burlington, MA 01803of which he was a Hall of Fame member.

