BATH — A motorcycle group roared down Washington Street in Bath Friday afternoon to show solidarity with Local S6, Bath Iron Works’ largest union, which went on strike last week.
The rally was organized by the Ronnie Rockets Ice Tires Facebook page to “show support to my union brothers and sisters currently striking at BIW for a fair contract.”
The union launched its first strike in 20 years on June 22 over disagreements about the shipyard’s plans to continue hiring subcontractors and make changes to seniority privileges. Talks between the company and the union hadn’t resumed as of Friday, though both parties said they’re willing to restart negotiations
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Rays put top prospect Franco on 60-man roster
-
Times Record
Popular Lisbon sausage shop closing as owner retires
-
Nation & World
With Trump leading the way, America’s coronavirus failures exposed by record surge in new infections
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox announce partial roster for 60-man pool
-
Politics
Mississippi House votes to remove Confederate icon from state flag