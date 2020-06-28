BATH — A motorcycle group roared down Washington Street in Bath Friday afternoon to show solidarity with Local S6, Bath Iron Works’ largest union, which went on strike last week.

The rally was organized by the Ronnie Rockets Ice Tires Facebook page to “show support to my union brothers and sisters currently striking at BIW for a fair contract.”

The union launched its first strike in 20 years on June 22 over disagreements about the shipyard’s plans to continue hiring subcontractors and make changes to seniority privileges. Talks between the company and the union hadn’t resumed as of Friday, though both parties said they’re willing to restart negotiations

