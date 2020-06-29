After several months of closure due to COVID-19, the Bath City Bus will resume service on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning July 7.

To maintain proper distancing between the bus driver and riders, only two seats will be open on the bus at a time. Riders are asked to call a day in advance (between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday) to reserve a seat, and to restrict their use of the bus to essential travel (grocery shopping, doctor’s visits, etc.). Riders can make their reservation by calling (207) 443-8363. If leaving a message, please leave a call back number.

Masking is required without exception. Those that are sick are asked not to use the bus. The driver has the right to refuse service or to ask that someone get off the bus.

With the exception of new start and end times, the bus schedule, which can be viewed online at www.cityofbath.com/citybus, has not changed.

