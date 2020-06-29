The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland announced Monday that, effective Wednesday, Holy Trinity Parish in Lisbon Falls and Our Lady of the Rosary Parish in Sabattus will become part of Prince of Peace Parish, currently comprised of the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul, Holy Cross Church, and Holy Family Church, all in Lewiston.

Fr. Daniel Greenleaf is currently the pastor of all three parishes and will continue to serve as pastor of the expanded Prince of Peace Parish.

“I really want to thank all of the priests who, over the years, have done the hard work of bringing the parishes to where they are now,” Greenleaf said in a news release from the diocese. “Together, we will all be stronger. … I think that it is enriching to keep the local traditions and devotions The exciting difference is that now, these traditions will be appreciated by the entire parish. I am looking forward to seeing how this can make us a stronger Church in the area.”

According to the release, to approve Fr. Greenleaf’s recommendation of merging these two parishes into Prince of Peace Parish, Bishop Robert Deeley reviewed the discussions held in all three parishes, heard the consultation of the Presbyteral Council and obtaining the consent of both the College of Consultors and the Diocese of Portland’s Finance Council.

Holy Trinity Parish was established in 1995 when St. Anne Church in Lisbon (founded in 1885), Ss. Cyril & Methodius Church in Lisbon Falls (founded in 1923), and Holy Family Church in Lisbon Falls (founded in 1888) joined together to form the new parish. Our Lady of the Rosary Parish was established in 1975 after the Dominicans, who cared for a mission church in Sabattus from 1905 to 1975, transferred it to the Diocese of Portland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: