Angelikah & Just Plain Jones Livestream

8 p.m. Friday. State Theater Facebook page.

Angelikah Fahray is a singer-songwriter and rising star in the Portland music scene. She’s making her mark with a neo-soul sound featuring multiinstrumentalist Billy Giordano and DJ Matt Perry. The other act is local producer, rapper and multi-instrumentalist Just Plain Jones. The show will be streamed from an empty State Theatre and every seat is a good one from your own home.

Dueling Pianos

7 p.m. July 14 and 18. Jonathan’s, 92 Bourne Lane, Ogunquit, $15 to $56. jonathansogunquit.com

If you love pianos, improv and having a fun night out, this show’s for you. A pair of grand pianos take center stage and dueling, hugely talented pianists pound out your requests in a high-energy, interactive performance.

The Working Dead

3 p.m. Sunday. Big Babe’s Tavern, 60 Ocean St., Portland. bigbabestavern.com

It’s OK if Mother Nature brings a little box of rain our way on Sunday afternoon because the brand-spanking-new patio at Big Babe’s Tavern has umbrellas at every table. This is its first show since the pandemic started, and the tavern is very excited for you to eat, drink and be merry during this performance from local Grateful Dead act The Working Dead. The patio has room for 40, so get there on time or you’ll be truckin’ back home.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: