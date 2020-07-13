Lucius Live Stream

9 p.m. Thursdays, through July 30. State Theatre Facebook page, $15. facebook.com/statetheatreportlandportland.

The State Theatre is pleased to be the local host of a series of shows streaming nationally from indie-pop band Lucius, fronted by vocalists Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig. Turning It Around: A Community Rebuilding Concert Series will support businesses in the band’s home of Los Angeles affected by COVID-19. This week’s show will feature all covers and will likely include Gerry Rafferty’s “Right Down the Line.” Next week, Lucius will play the entire “Songs from the Bromley House” album. The series concludes on July 30 with a night of new tunes.

Marjorie Senet and the Broken-Home Boys

5 p.m. Sunday. Garden at Hamilton House, 40 Vaughan’s Lane, South Berwick, $10, $9 seniors, $5 for 6 and older, tickets must be purchased in advance. historicnewengland.org.

New Hampshire’s Marjorie Senet and the Broken-Home Boys will be slinging twangy tunes on Sunday afternoon. You’ll hear classic honky tonk, country and American roots music that will have you stomping your feet, as Senet and her band play songs from last year’s “Suitcases and Trashbags” album.

The Elton John Experience

7 p.m. Sunday. Jonathan’s. 92 Bourne Lane, Ogunquit, $25 to $66. tickets.jonathansogunquit.com

We hope you don’t mind if we tell you about this show. The Elton John Experience features Bill Connors as Sir Elton, and you’ll remember when rock was young while you and your date have so much fun. Mars ain’t the kind of place to raise your kids, but you sure can have some fun in Ogunquit as the piano man makes his stand in the auditorium.

