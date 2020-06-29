Greely High graduate Ted Hart will be back with the Maine Mariners next season, the team announced Monday.

Hart, 24, became the first Maine native to play with the ECHL hockey team last winter, scoring 10 goals with eight assists in 48 games. He was part of back-to-back state championship teams for Greely in 2012 and 2013, and went on to play at Yale University.

The Cumberland native joins fellow forward Dillan Fox on the Mariners’ early 2020-21 roster. The ECHL, the third-tier of professional hockey in North America after the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League, canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 season on March 14 in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The ECHL has yet to release a schedule for the 2020-21 season.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous