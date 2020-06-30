As a working mom and resident of Yarmouth, I join thousands of Mainers and millions of Americans who are deeply concerned about the availability of jobs that pay a living wage and the opportunity to join a union. This issue will be paramount as I step into the ballot box this July to vote in the Democratic primary for Maine House District 47. Heather Abbott will definitely have my vote.
I know that Heather, as our state representative, will support the right of Mainers to join a union and she will work to ensure that Maine jobs provide fair and livable wages, include health care and retirement benefits and are free of discrimination and workplace harassment. These issues are essential as we consider the qualified candidates who should receive our votes. Please join me in voting for Heather Abbott on July 14.
Erica Rafford Noyes
Yarmouth
-
