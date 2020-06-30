Maine deserves legislators who will fight for us. Unfortunately, Sara Gideon, Maine’s speaker of the House and candidate for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination, has repeatedly tried to raise taxes on all Mainers. She supported a gas tax that would have cost drivers $10 more every time we filled up, calling it “one of the most important things we have to do.”
Now, when thousands suffer in the ongoing unemployment mess, she won’t show up to help fix the problems that need fixing. This is totally unacceptable and unconscionable! The Legislature has done next to nothing since COVID-19 struck, even though many claimants still await their payments.
Gideon left the State House 100 days ago and has been campaigning since. That’s not responsible leadership. We need to ensure Sara Gideon never gets the chance to do to America what she has done to Maine during this crisis. She hasn’t lifted a finger to help.
David Hall
Cornish
