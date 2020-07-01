OLD ORCHARD BEACH— A technical glitch with a new card system that replaces coins and tickets caused the Palace Playland Arcade to delay its long-awaited reopening Wednesday by nearly an hour.

So when the yellow corrugated metal doors finally rolled up two minutes before 11 a.m. to reveal flashing lights, pulsating sound and row upon row of inviting diversions, 3-year-old Stephen O’Loughlin squealed with delight and skipped inside with his father in tow.

“He was so excited,” said his dad, Scott Chytracek, 36, of Chicago. “As soon as that door opened, he ran in here screaming, ‘Yay!'”

O’Loughlin and Chytracek, who had whiled away the time since 10 a.m. in a brick plaza near the Old Orchard Beach Pier, settled into adjacent seats to play Space Invaders Frenzy. For a fourth straight summer, they are vacationing with relatives at a nearby beach house.

“We come down here every year,” Chytracek said. “We wanted to do the rides, but the rides aren’t open.”

A few rides may open this weekend, according to Playland president Paul Golder, who said he planned to proceed cautiously amid new guidelines aimed at halting the spread of COVID-19. Amusement parks, bowling alleys, movie theaters and entertainment venues were among businesses that saw restrictions lifted Wednesday, albeit with occupancy limits of 50 people in enclosed spaces to curtail potential spread of coronavirus.

Phase 3 of the reopening plan put forth by Gov. Janet Mills targeted July 1 for the reopening of overnight summer camps, spas and close-contact personal service providers as well, provided each business complies with a state-mandated checklist of safety precautions.

“So far, so good,” said Golder, who like all of his employees and all customers except young children, wore a facial covering. “This is exciting for us.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: